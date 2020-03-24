News
Wednesday
March 25
Form for Armenian citizens to fill out before leaving house presented
Form for Armenian citizens to fill out before leaving house presented
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan has made a new decision to restrict the right of persons to move freely in the whole territory of Armenia until March 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. and to establish compulsory self-isolation of persons in their permanent residence or another place of their preference in order to limit direct contact with others and prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

There shall also be the following exceptions: Persons going to and returning from the workplace; visiting trade facilities, pharmacies, agricultural product markets, hospitals and other medical institutions and funerals; doing exercise or biking shall have a paper containing information about the address and purpose and an identification document.

In case of going out to make purchases or leaving for the workplace, transport of maximum two persons (including driver) shall be permitted in personal cars.

The following is the form of the sheet that citizens must fill out when leaving the house, stating name, last name, father’s name, hour of exit, address of place for visit, address and name of place for visit, purpose of visit, expected hour of return.
Հայերեն
