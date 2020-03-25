News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
No coronavirus cases in Artsakh
No coronavirus cases in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Artsakh as of Wednesday, Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Artsakh government has taken measures to replenish stocks of necessary medical devices. Artsakh Information Headquarters notes that the Health Ministry, using funds allocated from the state budget and charity funds, has purchased posters informing about the coronavirus, laser thermometers, various types of masks, protective equipment, disinfectants, etc.

“Medical institutions of Artsakh are provided with necessary medical accessories,” the statement said.

All district medical associations have appropriate rooms for isolating persons suspected of coronavirus infections.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Coronavirus patients having mild symptoms will be treated at home, Armenian minister says
“They will be isolated in hotels or at home...
 Jelena Milosevic to President: Armenia to receive several artificial respiration devices
In the situation created as a result of the spread of the...
 Another 2 patients recover from coronavirus in Armenia
Eighteen people have recovered from coronavirus...
 Armenian education ministry has summed up results of first week of distance learning
According to Harutyunyan, based on the information received...
 PM: There is nobody working per diem in Armenia
For the past year-and-a-half, we have been asking people to...
 Angela Merkel is well, her spokesperson says
“She is doing her work, as I said previously, from home...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos