No coronavirus cases in Artsakh

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Artsakh as of Wednesday, Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Artsakh government has taken measures to replenish stocks of necessary medical devices. Artsakh Information Headquarters notes that the Health Ministry, using funds allocated from the state budget and charity funds, has purchased posters informing about the coronavirus, laser thermometers, various types of masks, protective equipment, disinfectants, etc.

“Medical institutions of Artsakh are provided with necessary medical accessories,” the statement said.

All district medical associations have appropriate rooms for isolating persons suspected of coronavirus infections.