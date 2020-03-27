News
British Prime Minister tests positive for coronavirus
British Prime Minister tests positive for coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had tested positive for coronavirus

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,” he tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
