Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 770 in Armenia
Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 770 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday 11am, a total of 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Friday, 736 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country.

Overall, 770 cases of coronavirus are confirmed as of Saturday morning.

A total of 3,477 tests have come back negative, and 720 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 43 people have recovered, whereas 7 patients have died in Armenia from the coronavirus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
