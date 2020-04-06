Armenia minister of health points to importance of vaccines

I would like to take this bad "opportunity" to remind everyone, especially those who are against vaccines, the anti-vaxxers, what the world is like when there is no vaccine against an infectious disease that can cause death. Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan wrote this on Facebook regarding the current coronavirus pandemic.
"The world was the same when there was no vaccine for measles, and millions of children were dying of measles," he added, in particular. "The world was the same when there was no vaccine for smallpox, and millions of people were dying from smallpox…
The world was the same when there was no polio vaccine, and hundreds of thousands of children and adults were dying and became disabled due to polio.
The world will be the same if there aren't these and many other vaccines, and we all are not vaccinated with them…"