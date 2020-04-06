News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia minister of health points to importance of vaccines
Armenia minister of health points to importance of vaccines
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

I would like to take this bad "opportunity" to remind everyone, especially those who are against vaccines, the anti-vaxxers, what the world is like when there is no vaccine against an infectious disease that can cause death. Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan wrote this on Facebook regarding the current coronavirus pandemic.

"The world was the same when there was no vaccine for measles, and millions of children were dying of measles," he added, in particular. "The world was the same when there was no vaccine for smallpox, and millions of people were dying from smallpox…

The world was the same when there was no polio vaccine, and hundreds of thousands of children and adults were dying and became disabled due to polio.

The world will be the same if there aren't these and many other vaccines, and we all are not vaccinated with them…"
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: UK PM spends night in hospital
Johnson suffered persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus…
 Turkey health minister presents interesting statistics on coronavirus situation in country
A total of 181,445 tests were performed, as a result of which 27,069 citizens were found to have coronavirus…
 The Daily Mail: Italy woman, 104, recovers from coronavirus
According to her doctor, she has lost none of her lucidity and intelligence…
 Reuters: Japan PM to declare state of emergency as soon as Tuesday
In a bid to stop the coronavirus spreading across the country…
 BBC News: Trump says he saw "light at the end of the tunnel" regarding coronavirus situation in US
On Sunday, New York, the epicenter of the US outbreak, reported a drop in the number of new infections and deaths...
 RTBF: Frenchman in quarantine gets lost in Pyrenees after going out to buy cigarettes
The South Pyrenees Gendarmerie Department has convicted him of lack of common sense…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos