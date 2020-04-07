News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia expected to get €13.4mn loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Armenia expected to get €13.4mn loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In case of ratification of the agreement submitted for discussion, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) will provide a loan of 13 million 400 thousand euros to Armenia.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan stated this Tuesday, during the discussion of the sitting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs on the ratification of the  Second Additional Financing to the Lifeline Road Network Improvement loan agreement between Armenia and the IBRD.

According to the Minister, with these funds it is planned to repair 65 km of roads in the country. The Minister added that after the ratification of this agreement, a tender will be announced for the selection of a road construction company that will carry out these works.

Papikyan also mentioned that these works will be completed either by this year or the beginning of next year. "The first tranche of the loan under this program amounted to 170 million euros," he added. "[A total of] 211 km of roads have been repaired within the framework of this program."

After some debates, the aforesaid committee gave a positive conclusion to this loan agreement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia gross external debt increases by 11.8% in 2019 compared to previous year
The Center for Economic Development Initiatives has looked into the country's 2018-2019 gross external debt positions…
 SRC publishes numbers for connection with customs attaché of Armenia embassy in Russia
The State Revenue Committee informed…
 Newspaper: Armenia government representatives will not refuse their bonuses
Unlike the MPs, who unanimously decided to refuse their last month's bonuses and direct them to the special account opened for the fight against coronavirus…
 Armenia PM: 2bn 353mn drams of economic and social assistance distributed to legal entities, individuals
Within the framework of the nine measures adopted by the government…
 Armenia government provides unsecured loans to several domains
A total of 200 businesses have already applied to this small and medium-sized enterprise support program…
 Dollar continues “losing ground” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos