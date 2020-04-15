Attorney: Archbishop Navasard Ktchoyan doesn't accept charge brought against him

Vicar of the Araratian Patriarchal Diocese, Archbishop Navasard Ktchoyan, who is involved as an accused on trial under the “offshore case”, doesn’t accept the charge brought against him and says the case is phony. This is what Ktchoyan’s attorney Hovik Arsenyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The attorney said the charge was brought against his client two days ago and he and the client were surprised.
Asked if there are other testimonies that lie at the core of the case, the attorney said he doesn’t have such information and added that there is still no testimony from the injured party’s side.
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Ktchoyan is the only person involved as an accused on trial.