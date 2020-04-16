Trump ready to provide Russia with ventilators to fight COVID-19

The United States is ready to provide Russia with mechanical ventilation devices as an aid in combating the spread of the new coronavirus, TASS reported referring to the US president Donald Trump.
According to him, it is difficult for them now in Moscow and the US will help them as well as other countries that need mechanical ventilation devices.
Russia has earlier handed over a batch of medical supplies to the US as an aid in counteracting the spread of the new coronavirus. This cargo was delivered on April 1. Trump called the delivery of aid an extremely kind gesture of Russia that can save many lives.