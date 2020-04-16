Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,159 in Armenia, another death reported

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday 11am, a total of 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Wednesday morning, 1,111 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 1,159 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Thursday morning.

A total of 9,632 tests—537 in the last day—have come back negative, and 783 people—a drop by 14 in the last day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 358 COVID-19 patients—61 people in the last day—have recovered so far, whereas 18 others have died in Armenia from the disease.