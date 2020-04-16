Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 73-year-old man

YEREVAN. – A case of death was registered at the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center in Yerevan. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page.
"The 73-year-old patient had the coronavirus disease, confirmed double pneumonia. The man also had concomitant chronic illnesses: ischemic heart disease, arterial hypertension.
During the treatment there was an exacerbation of chronic illnesses: persistent arrhythmia, ischemic stroke.
As of April 15, we have 48 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 61 recovered,” she added.