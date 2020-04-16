News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 73-year-old man
Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 73-year-old man
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – A case of death was registered at the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center in Yerevan. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"The 73-year-old patient had the coronavirus disease, confirmed double pneumonia. The man also had concomitant chronic illnesses: ischemic heart disease, arterial hypertension.

During the treatment there was an exacerbation of chronic illnesses: persistent arrhythmia, ischemic stroke.

As of April 15, we have 48 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 61 recovered,” she added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Von der Leyen: Many were not there on time when Italy a needed a helping hand at the very beginning
“Yes, it is true that no one was really ready for this…
 Armenia health minister: Large employer tested positive for COVID-19
“We must enable textile enterprises to operate as of April 20,” the PM noted, for his part…
 Armenia PM: We have promising situation in food market
And the problem of exports has been solved…
 Health minister: Number of active COVID-19 cases in Armenia decreased by 14
We are in a pretty good position in the number of tests done…
 Teaser released of big concert with participation of 40 Armenian artists via VR technologies
It will be broadcast live from Yerevan and Los Angeles: 8:20pm Yerevan time, and 9.20 am LA time…
 Armenia government decides not to implement new support programs at current phase
"At this stage, we will allocate all the money, and only then we will incorporate new measures," the PM said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos