Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,201 in Armenia, another death reported

YEREVAN. – As of Friday 11am, a total of 42 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Thursday morning, 1,159 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.
Overall, 1,201 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Friday morning.
A total of 10,793 tests—1,161 in the last day—have come back negative, and 780 people—a drop by 3 in the last day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 402 COVID-19 patients—44 people in the last day—have recovered so far, whereas 19 others have died in Armenia from the disease.