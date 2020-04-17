Armenia 3rd President’s office: Parliament inquiry committee chair presented Serzh Sargsyan's answers incompletely

YEREVAN. – During the briefing with the journalists after Thursday’s meeting of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (NA RA) Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, chairman of the committee Andranik Kocharyan presented some details from the committee members question and answer session with third President Serzh Sargsyan within the framework of the meeting.
We asked Sargsyan's office to what extent Kocharyan’s statements are true. In response to our question, Meri Harutyunyan, head of the office, on Friday said as follows, in particular: "As a result of the NA inquiry committee chairman’s segmental representation of the views expressed by the RA third President at the meeting, they did not fully and accurately reflect the wording made directly by President Sargsyan at the meeting, and therefore, they do not fully represent the whole reality. (…).
According to the RA third President, the meeting was held in a completely constructive atmosphere, but the committee’s final conclusion at the end of the work is important.
As President Sargsyan stated yesterday at the parliament, at the press conference to be held immediately after the end of the [current] state of emergency, he will reflect in detail on all the issues related to this and the April war topic, which will be of interest to the media representatives."