News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.57
EUR
526.78
RUB
6.54
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia 3rd President’s office: Parliament inquiry committee chair presented Serzh Sargsyan's answers incompletely
Armenia 3rd President’s office: Parliament inquiry committee chair presented Serzh Sargsyan's answers incompletely
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – During the briefing with the journalists after Thursday’s meeting of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (NA RA) Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, chairman of the committee Andranik Kocharyan presented some details from the committee members question and answer session with third President Serzh Sargsyan within the framework of the meeting.

We asked Sargsyan's office to what extent Kocharyan’s statements are true. In response to our question, Meri Harutyunyan, head of the office, on Friday said as follows, in particular: "As a result of the NA inquiry committee chairman’s segmental representation of the views expressed by the RA third President at the meeting, they did not fully and accurately reflect the wording made directly by President Sargsyan at the meeting, and therefore, they do not fully represent the whole reality. (…).

According to the RA third President, the meeting was held in a completely constructive atmosphere, but the committee’s final conclusion at the end of the work is important.

As President Sargsyan stated yesterday at the parliament, at the press conference to be held immediately after the end of the [current] state of emergency, he will reflect in detail on all the issues related to this and the April war topic, which will be of interest to the media representatives."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian parliamentary committee's session with Armenia 3rd President going on for 4 hours
During the first break, chair of the committee...
 Armenian parliament's Four-Day Artsakh War probe committee chair: Serzh Sargsyan can't ask questions
When told that Serzh Sargsyan has declared that...
 Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: I have questions myself
He issued a statement before Thursday’s hearings of the National Assembly Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016…
 Armenia National Assembly awaits 3rd President Sargsyan’s arrival
He will take part in the meeting of the Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016…
 Karabakh President ready to answer questions about Four-Day Artsakh War
Commenting on the recent statement by first...
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 1,200 shots in passing week
But the Artsakh Defense Army has control over the operational and tactical situation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos