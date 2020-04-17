News
Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is famous singer
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

Famous singer and songwriter Sargis Shiboyan is the 19th person to die in Armenia from the novel coronavirus.

As we reported earlier, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 19 in the country.

The Ministry of Health had also reported that the latest person to die from this disease was a 58-year-old man who had coronavirus disease and confirmed double subtotal pneumonia. He also had concomitant chronic illnesses: ischemic heart disease, arterial hypertension, and obesity. And an acute myocardial infarction was diagnosed during treatment.
