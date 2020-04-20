Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 62 and 90 years old

As of 11am on Monday, 1,339 cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia, of which 580 have been cured, whereas 22 others have died. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health, wrote about this on her Facebook page.
"Currently, 737 patients are actually receiving treatment for the coronavirus disease. A total of 13,373 tests were performed [so far].
In connection with the [latest] deaths, we inform that the patients were 62 and 90 years old and had concomitant chronic illnesses," she added.