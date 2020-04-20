News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 62 and 90 years old
Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 62 and 90 years old
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

As of 11am on Monday, 1,339 cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia, of which 580 have been cured, whereas 22 others have died. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"Currently, 737 patients are actually receiving treatment for the coronavirus disease. A total of 13,373 tests were performed [so far].

In connection with the [latest] deaths, we inform that the patients were 62 and 90 years old and had concomitant chronic illnesses," she added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Australia political leaders to join streamed national commemoration of Armenia Genocide
The politicians will offer their video messages of solidarity on the occasion marking the 105th anniversary of the genocide…
 Saakashvili promises to help Georgia with funding
The former head of state believes Georgia may face...
 Pregnant woman is isolated in Gyumri with husband who has COVID-19
And the coronavirus has been confirmed at 4 doctors and 15 medical workers at the Maralik town health center…
 Putin: Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19
“The conclusions affirm that Russia is succeeding in...
 Mother-to-be with COVID-19 is from Armenian province, daughter to be tested soon
On April 16, a woman infected with coronavirus...
 Armenia Syunik Province hasn't recorded coronavirus cases since April 3
According to the deputy governor, the residents of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos