Armenia prosecutor tests positive for COVID-19

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan confirmed the information according to which a prosecutor of one of the departments of the Prosecutor General’s Office has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment.
Khachatryan also informed that the prosecutor is feeling well and that, according to the information of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the prosecutor is getting better.
“The prosecutor doesn’t have a fever or serious symptoms of the disease. The circle of contacts is clear, and the prosecutor’s family members have been isolated. Some of the prosecutor’s colleagues are self-isolated. Measures will immediately be taken to test the colleagues, if there are symptoms,” Khachatryan said, adding that most of the employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office are working from home and that the Prosecutor General’s Office is taking measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the employees.