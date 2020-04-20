Armenian Public Television's Creative Director fired

Vardan Hakobyan, who is in charge of ensuring live connection of the Prime Minister of Armenia and is the Creative Director at Armenian Public Television, has been fired, as reported presses, even though Armenian Public Television hasn’t officially confirmed the information.

His co-workers have filled his Facebook page with pictures with the words "We’re REC” and demanding that he is rehired.

Actor and film director Tigran Nalchajyan wrote the following: “I personally know Vardan Hakobyan. It was definitely not worth firing a dedicated, creative and positive person like him, who became the main producer of Armenian Public Television on his own at the age of 25. With this, I want to address the Prime Minister with the hope that he reconsiders the decision.”

Vardan Hakobyan hasn’t posted any comment and has only added a photo with the words “We’re REC”.

The scenes of preparations ahead of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s April 17 televised address have been disseminated on the Internet, showing the Prime Minister coughing, taking medicine and drinking water.