Armenia PM: Government attaches great importance to agriculture in context of anti-crisis measures
Armenia PM: Government attaches great importance to agriculture in context of anti-crisis measures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today convened another consultation regarding the anti-crisis measures aimed at neutralizing the consequences of the coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The consultation was devoted to the current programs for support to the agriculture sector and the prospects for long-term development of the sector. Among the attendees were heads of interested government agencies, deputies of the National Assembly, as well as representatives of the banking sector and scientific and public circles.

Addressing the attendees, Prime Minister Pashinyan said the government attaches great importance to the agriculture sector and decided to hold a meeting to discuss the expectations and the problems with prompt solutions to the problems.

The Prime Minister gave the floor to Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan, who touched upon the scope of state support programs being implemented to boost agriculture and the loan portfolio. He also shared information about the processes of crediting within the scope of the third social support program approved by the government (7,000 applications have been received, and most of them are sent online and mainly concern microloans for agricultural economies).

Afterwards, the participants exchanged ideas and considered the developed proposals and the actions to enhance the agriculture sector in the situation that has been created.

They also touched upon the activities for forecasting the year in agriculture. The Prime Minister was provided with information on fertilizers, water, demand for diesel fuel, existing volumes and pricing, and it was stated that there is no deficit of imported fertilizers and that there is a sufficient consignment to meet the necessary demand.

Summing up the exchange of ideas, the Prime Minister thanked the participants for the effective discussion and stated that the government will explore and consider the submitted comments and suggestions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
