News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia FM holds teleconference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Armenia FM holds teleconference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today held a teleconference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schoffer (USA), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, as reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the latest developments of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and Minister Mnatsakanyan touched upon the nationwide elections held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The parties emphasized the imperative for unconditional maintenance of the ceasefire regime in the context of the global fight against the novel coronavirus and exchanged views on the actions to ensure continuity of the activities in the conditions that have been created and, in this context, reached an agreement to conduct the teleconference of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan through the mediation and with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on April 21.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE: Coronavirus response should not impede work of media in Armenia
The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir, expressed his concerns…
 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: Refrain from any provocative action
They issued a statement regarding the temporary cessation of the OSCE monitoring mission at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone…
 Armenia defense minister receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Ambassador Kasprzyk expressed willingness to make...
 OSCE holds planned monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
It was conducted in accordance with the agreed schedule…
 OSCE Mission to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
The authorities of the Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring…
 Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives OSCE/ODIHR delegation
During the meeting, the parties discussed several...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos