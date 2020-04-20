Armenia FM holds teleconference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today held a teleconference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schoffer (USA), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, as reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The interlocutors discussed the latest developments of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and Minister Mnatsakanyan touched upon the nationwide elections held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The parties emphasized the imperative for unconditional maintenance of the ceasefire regime in the context of the global fight against the novel coronavirus and exchanged views on the actions to ensure continuity of the activities in the conditions that have been created and, in this context, reached an agreement to conduct the teleconference of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan through the mediation and with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on April 21.