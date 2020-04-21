News
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,401 in Armenia, 2 more deaths reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,401 in Armenia, 2 more deaths reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday 11am, a total of 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Monday morning, 1,339 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 1,401 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Tuesday morning.

A total of 13,929 tests—556 in the last day—have come back negative so far, and 768 people—an increase by 31 in the last day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 609 COVID-19 patients—29 people in the last day—have recovered thus far, whereas 24 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
