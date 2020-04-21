News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 88 and 65 years old
Newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 88 and 65 years old
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on April 21, a total of 1,401 cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia, of which 609 have been cured and 24 have resulted in death. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"Currently, 768 patients are actually receiving treatment for the coronavirus disease. A total of 13,929 tests were conducted.

Thus, we have 62 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease and 29 recovered.

Regarding the [latest two] cases of deaths, we inform that the patients were 88 and 65 years old and had concomitant chronic illnesses," Nikoghosyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia to receive 2 thousand tests of new sample
The MFA work can be divided into three main fields…
 Armenia deputy FM calls on compatriots not to gather at Moscow airport
The Armenian embassy in Russia is ready to assist in the issue of temporary accommodation for these waiting Armenian citizens…
 Turkey postpones commission of Russian S-400
Several months may pass before the S-400 is put into operation due to the need to resolve some technical issues…
 US assistance to fight against COVID-19 in Armenia has increased, Ambassador Tracy says
In addition to the previously mentioned $1.1 million, a decision was made to allocate another $600,000 to the country…
 UK Queen celebrating her 94th anniversary amid quarantine
The eldest son of the royal couple, Prince Charles, recovered from COVID-19…
 Driver killed as WHO car attacked in Myanmar
“The WHO colleague was driving a marked UN vehicle from Sittwe to Yangon…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos