Newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 88 and 65 years old

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on April 21, a total of 1,401 cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia, of which 609 have been cured and 24 have resulted in death. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health, wrote about this on her Facebook page.
"Currently, 768 patients are actually receiving treatment for the coronavirus disease. A total of 13,929 tests were conducted.
Thus, we have 62 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease and 29 recovered.
Regarding the [latest two] cases of deaths, we inform that the patients were 88 and 65 years old and had concomitant chronic illnesses," Nikoghosyan added.