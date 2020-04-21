News
Former Miss Armenia’s house is robbed
Former Miss Armenia’s house is robbed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The robbery took place Monday in Yerevan.

At around 2:30pm, Gohar Harutyunyan, 41, a resident of Vahakni Residential Community, reported to the police that items had been stolen from her house.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found out that an expensive belt belonging to Harutyunyan's husband had been stolen from the house, shamshyan.com reported.

The police also found out that the theft was committed by Irina D., 47, the cleaning lady of this house.

Sometime thereafter, the police found this cleaning lady as well as the stolen item.

To note, Gohar Harutyunyan is Miss Armenia 1998, Miss CIS 1999 and Miss Globe 2009, as well as the chair of the Miss Armenia fund.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
