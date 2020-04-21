News
Armenia health minister: We have steady growth rate of COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEEREVAN. – Analyzing the number of new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past one week, we can record that we have a steady growth rate, which ranges around 3-4% per day. Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan noted this on his Facebook page.

"We also have about the same number of people in treatment, which ranges around 700 to 800. The above-noted means that we must all make additional efforts to slow the growth rate (…). The incidents of the last few days among the medical workers, in both the provincial and Yerevan medical institutions, are especially worrying,” he added.
