Armenia Government presents program of events for Armenian Genocide commemoration

The Government of Armenia has posted the following on its Facebook page:

“On April 23 at 9 p.m., church bells will ring and the lights at squares and street lights of Yerevan and the provinces of Armenia will be switched off for three minutes.

At that hour, we urge citizens to switch off the lights of their homes and turn on the flashlights of their mobile phones near windows and join the “Minute of Commemoration with Lights” action. During this action, Patkanyan’s song “Ari Im Sokhak” will be played, and everyone will look towards the peak of Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex. The event will be broadcast live.

On April 24, starting from 8 a.m., citizens can send an SMS to 1915 from Armenia and to 0037433191500 from abroad. The names of citizens who send SMSs will be shown on the columns of the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial, showing their symbolic participation and their tribute to the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

Starting from 10 a.m., the President of Armenia, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Catholicos of All Armenia will visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex. The ceremony of paying tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide will be conducted to the sounds of music performed live by pianist and Merited Artist Hayk Melikyan.

The tribute will begin with a concert featuring performances of classical and folk music by state ensembles and individual performers on the same day at 10 p.m. The performances will be broadcast live until dawn.