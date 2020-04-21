Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs' teleconference ends, coronavirus situation also discussed

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov today held a teleconference conducted through the mediation and with the participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schoffer (USA), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The participants discussed the situation created in the region as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus and emphasized that all the nations of the region are facing this new challenge, regardless of political boundaries. They also touched upon the latest developments in the region.
In the context of the global fight against the novel coronavirus, the participants particularly emphasized the need to take steps for unconditional maintenance and strengthening of the ceasefire regime. From this perspective, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs attached importance to their commitment and the call of the United Nations Secretary-General regarding global ceasefire.
A joint statement by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was adopted based on the results of the consultations held today.