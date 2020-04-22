Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,473 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Tuesday morning, 1,401 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.
Overall, 1,473 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Wednesday morning.
A total of 14,966 tests—1,037 in the last day—have come back negative so far, and 816 people—an increase by 48 in the last day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 633 COVID-19 patients—24 people in the last day—have recovered thus far, whereas 24 others have died in Armenia from the disease.