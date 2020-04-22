News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,473 in Armenia
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,473 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Tuesday morning, 1,401 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 1,473 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 14,966 tests—1,037 in the last day—have come back negative so far, and 816 people—an increase by 48 in the last day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 633 COVID-19 patients—24 people in the last day—have recovered thus far, whereas 24 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
All roads leading to Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to be closed on April 21-25
The press service of the Police of Armenia informed…
 Trump says 20 states preparing to lift pandemic restrictions
They want to get back to work…
 Trump threatens to terminate trade deal with China
The first phase of the trade deal, according to which China should purchase products worth $ 200 billion from the US…
 Armenia official: Oldest from persons over 70 years of age who recovered from COVID-19 in country is 93-year-old woman
Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan informed…
 COVID-19 results for 3 persons tested in Artsakh Tuesday are announced
According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic…
 ANCA welcomes confirmation of US State Department adjusting aid to help Armenia with COVID-19
“We welcome, as a first step, our Department of State’s confirmation that the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan is open to adjusting the existing U.S. aid program to help Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos