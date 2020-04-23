MFA: Since 2018 Armenia is not holding talks based on phased settlement to Karabakh conflict

Ever since 2018, Armenia has not been holding talks that will be based on a phased settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict. Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, said this in response to Kommersant's question whether any documents that suggest a phased settlement to the Karabakh conflict were discussed at the April 15, 2019 meeting in Moscow, what the position of the Armenian side has expressed is in that regard, and what Armenia's current position is on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
"The results of the April 15, 2019 meeting were worded in a joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which outlines the scope of the talks and does not include any reference, or even an insinuation, of a phased option for the settlement.
No settlement option that does not provide for the exercise of Artsakh's right to self-determination without the imposing of any restrictions and may endanger the security of the people of Artsakh is acceptable to the Armenian parties.
Proposals presented before 2018 and assuming a phased option of the Karabakh peace settlement are not acceptable for Armenia. Moreover, ever since 2018, Armenia has not been holding talks that will be based on a phased settlement.
"Armenia has a clear vision based on balanced, compromise-based and equitable commitments toward the approaches that will make possible the fair and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed.