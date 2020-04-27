News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,808 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,808 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday 11am, a total of 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Sunday morning, 1,746 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 1,808 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Monday morning.

A total of 18,547 tests—616 in the past day—have come back negative so far, and 931 people—an increase by 46 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 848 COVID-19 patients—15 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 29 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia launches first stage of lifting restrictions
In addition, the entry into and exit from...
 Kazakhstan extends state of emergency due to COVID-19 until May 11
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has...
 Minister: Armenia universities shall choose form of holding final exams
The process will be summed up by July 1…
 UAE sends medical aid to Armenia to help combat COVID-19
The government, people and all medical workers of...
 Armenia schools will not conduct final exams this year
Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informed…
 Armenia village resident: Person infected with COVID-19 is a woman over 60
Everyone is isolated, including the nurse who provided first aid…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos