Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,808 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

YEREVAN. – As of Monday 11am, a total of 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Sunday morning, 1,746 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.
Overall, 1,808 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Monday morning.
A total of 18,547 tests—616 in the past day—have come back negative so far, and 931 people—an increase by 46 in one day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 848 COVID-19 patients—15 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 29 others have died in Armenia from the disease.