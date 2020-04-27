UAE sends medical aid to Armenia to help combat COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates today sent a plane carrying 7 tons of medical accessories to Armenia to assist the country in fighting against the spread of COVID-19, and the medical accessories will be distributed to more than 7,000 medical workers.
In light of this, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Armenia His Excellency Mohammad Al Qatam Al Zaabi said the following: “It is an honor for the Emirates to perform its duty to help other countries in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
The government, people and all medical workers of the United Arab Emirates are combining their efforts to overcome this crisis. We are aware of the fact that only through combined efforts and constructive cooperation will the international community be able to overcome the coronavirus.”
To this day, the UAE has sent more than 314 tons of assistance to more than 27 countries, helping nearly 314,000 medical workers.