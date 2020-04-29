Vendetta in Armenia's Gavar, relatives of victim enter hospital and slit throats of wounded citizens

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the situation in the city of Gavar of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia has become tense due to the murder of two citizens following gunshots fired today. The relatives of one of the victims (investigator of the Military Police) entered the city hospital with knives and slit the throats of two of the people who had received firearm injuries.
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the two citizens whose throats were slit are brothers named Armen and Khachik. Armlur.am reports that both have died.
A task force has been sent from Yerevan to help the group of investigators investigating the scene of the incident. Chief of Police of Armenia Arman Sargsyan has left for Gavar to keep the situation under control since the situation has gotten out of hand.
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the situation at the hospital is such that even investigators can’t enter the hospital.
According to Armlur.am, the citizens entered the hospital with metal rods, started damaging the property, went into the room of the two wounded citizens, slit their throats and left.
As Shamshyan.com reported earlier, gunshots were heard on a street in Gavar, after which two citizens died and four were transported to a hospital. According to Shamshyan.com, one of the victims is from a village, and the other is a military police investigator.