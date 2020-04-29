Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,932 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Tuesday morning, 1,867 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 1,932 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 20,189 tests—893 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,000 people—an increase by 29 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 900 COVID-19 patients—34 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 30 others have died in Armenia from the disease.