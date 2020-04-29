News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,932 in Armenia
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,932 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Tuesday morning, 1,867 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 1,932 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 20,189 tests—893 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,000 people—an increase by 29 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 900 COVID-19 patients—34 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 30 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia to open land border for Georgia citizens for 3 days
At the request of the Georgian side…
 2 more deaths in Armenia in recent days when coronavirus was confirmed
The spokesperson for the minister of health informed…
 Newspaper: 200 medical workers of Yerevan hospital are isolated for COVID-19
Twenty three of whom are doctors…
 Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on beauty parlors and barbershops to be lifted starting from May 4
Most users wanted to know when they...
 Turkish government intends to open economy in late May
Earlier, the head of the association of Turkey’s...
 Armenian regional governor: Sewing factories of Vanadzor can be reopened, but must follow Commandant's instructions
Governor of Lori Province of Armenia Andrey Ghukasyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos