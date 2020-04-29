Armenia to open land border for Georgia citizens for 3 days

At the request of the Georgian side, Armenia will open its land border for three days for Georgian citizens wishing to return to their homeland from Europe, News-Georgia news agency reported, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

In particular, on May 1, 8 and 15, the aforesaid Georgian nationals will have the opportunity to fly to Yerevan from Europe via Minsk, and then will travel to Georgia by buses provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier it was reported that as of April 28, Armenia has closed its land border to Georgian citizens. To note, Georgian migrants often use the Minsk-Yerevan transit flight to return home.