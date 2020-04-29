News
Wednesday
April 29
News
Armenia to open land border for Georgia citizens for 3 days
Armenia to open land border for Georgia citizens for 3 days
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

At the request of the Georgian side, Armenia will open its land border for three days for Georgian citizens wishing to return to their homeland from Europe, News-Georgia news agency reported, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

In particular, on May 1, 8 and 15, the aforesaid Georgian nationals will have the opportunity to fly to Yerevan from Europe via Minsk, and then will travel to Georgia by buses provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier it was reported that as of April 28, Armenia has closed its land border to Georgian citizens. To note, Georgian migrants often use the Minsk-Yerevan transit flight to return home.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
