One of persons wounded in Armenia's Gavar checked out of hospital, others in critical condition
One of persons wounded in Armenia's Gavar checked out of hospital, others in critical condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One of the people who was wounded during the shootings that took place in Gavar town has been checked out of the hospital in Gavar.

Erebuni Medical Center confirmed the news during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am and informed that the condition of the other wounded person is critical but stable.

Deputy General Director of Armenia Medical Center for Surgeries Ashot Kurghinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the two other wounded persons are in good condition today.

 The news department of University Hospital #1 reported that there is no change in the condition of the other wounded person.
