Friday
May 01
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,148 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,148 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday 11am, a total of 82 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Thursday morning, 2,066 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 2,148 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Friday morning.

A total of 22,177 tests—1,052 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,136 people—an increase by 33 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 977 COVID-19 patients—48 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 33 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
