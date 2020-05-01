News
Medical supplies worth AMD 26.5mn are donated to Armenia healthcare system
Medical supplies worth AMD 26.5mn are donated to Armenia healthcare system
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

ETCHMIADIN. – In response to the circular written by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, donations from various dioceses continued to be received in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to the Armenians in Armenia who are in need under the current difficult conditions due the coronavirus. This was reported by the Information System of the Mother See.

Another 50,000 US dollars were transferred from Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of the United States, and the Canadian Diocese has transferred 25,000 US dollars for the implementation of social programs in Armenia.

And within the framework of the healthcare programs implemented by the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to overcome the consequences of COVID-19, medical supplies worth 26 million 500 thousand drams were presented Thursday to the Ministry of Health.

These medical supplies were acquired thanks to the means of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the donations from its dioceses.
