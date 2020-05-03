Galaxy Group of Companies director Gurgen Khachatryan arrested

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, chaired by Judge Vahe Misakyan, ruled to arrest the son of the former head of the State Revenue Committee, co-founder of the Galaxy group of Companies, chair of Ucom board of directors Gurgen Khachatryan.
NSS has conducted searches at the offices and apartments of Khachatryanov several times.
Yesterday a search was conducted in the apartment and office of the newly appointed director of Ucom Ara Khachatryan. According to his lawyer, the cabinet belonged to the ex-director of the company Hayk Yesayan.
Yesterday the spouse and mother of Gurgen Khachatryan were also summoned to the NSS.
To note, on Tuesday, Gurgen Khachatryan, co-founder of the Galaxy Group of Companies—and the son of ex-Minister of Finance and State Revenue Committee former chairman Gagik Khachatryan, announced that senior officials in the country had demanded to sell Ucom—which is also part of Galaxy, but he added that they will not give in to these pressures and Ucom will not be sold.
This statement was followed by a large-scale investigation by law enforcement agencies, which conducted searches at the residences and business offices of the Khachatryan family.
In addition, a new charge was brought against Gurgen Khachatryan, and a motion to arrest him was submitted to the court.