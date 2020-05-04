News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,507 in Armenia, 4 new deaths reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,507 in Armenia, 4 new deaths reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday 11am, a total of 121 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 2,507 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Monday morning.

A total of 24,941 tests—765 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,393 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 1,071 COVID-19 patients—36 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 39 others have died in Armenia from the disease, as the death toll has risen by four in the past day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trump wants US schools and universities to resume classes in September
His remarks came on the air of Fox News...
 Special entry, exit procedure for Armenia’s Vardenis is extended
The Governor of Gegharkunik Province informed…
 Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 3 men, 1 woman
The Ministry of Health informed…
 Belgium beginning quarantine removal process, which will take at least 4 months
Starting Monday, Belgium will also make it mandatory to use face masks in public places...
 Trump believes China takes no measures in time to combat COVID-19 spread
We will have to find out what this reason was...
 Trump says US intelligence had not warned him of COVID-19 threat until late January
He tweeted that the reports that the first warnings were sent to him in early January were not accurate…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos