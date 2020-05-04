News
Monday
May 04
Most restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 are lifted in Armenia as of Monday
Most restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 are lifted in Armenia as of Monday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Most of the restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted in Armenia as of Monday.

In particular, there is no need any more for a document to authorize the free movement of people, and the activities of many sectors have been allowed again.

But there are still some restrictions. In particular, public transport will not operate yet, although Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation, said that this ban will also be lifted soon. Taxis, however, still operate.

Only open-air restaurants and cafés can operate as of Monday.

To note a one-month state of emergency was declared in Armenia on March 16, but on March 24, the state of emergency was tightened and people's right to free movement was curtailed. And on April 14, the state of emergency was extended for another month until May 14, at 5pm.
Հայերեն
