Azatutyun Radio: Armenia PM's spokesperson: Appointment of National Security Service deputy director political decision

During an interview with Azatutyun Radio, spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan commented on the appointment of Argishti Kyaramyan to the position of deputy director of the National Security Service and said the appointment was a political decision.
“In regard to Argishti Kyaramyan’s appointment, I would like to inform that it was a political decision that was made within the scope of legislative regulations,” Gevorgyan particularly stated and emphasized that Kyaramyan’s appointment was based on his activities.
On March 1, 2019, Argishti Kyaramyan was appointed assistant to the head of the State Supervision Service, and on April 10, 2019, upon the decision of the Prime Minister, he was appointed deputy head of the State Supervision Service. Kyaramyan performed the duties of head of the State Supervision Service starting from April 25, yesterday he was dismissed and appointed vice-chairman of the Investigative Committee, and today he was dismissed from that position and was appointed deputy director of the National Security Service under the decree of President Armen Sarkissian.