Wednesday
May 06
Wednesday
May 06
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,782 in Armenia
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,782 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 2,782 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 26,929 tests—1,084 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,600 people—an increase by 138 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 1,135 COVID-19 patients—24 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 40 others have died in Armenia from the disease.

One person who was diagnosed with the coronavirus had died of other illnesses. There are a total of seven such cases so far in the country.
Հայերեն and Русский
