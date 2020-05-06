Armenia MP self-isolates since Tuesday

YEREVAN. – Nazeli Baghdasaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, has self-isolated since Tuesday. She had had contact with a person infected with the coronavirus, and on Tuesday, it was confirmed that this person had COVID-19. This information was confirmed by the MP herself in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Baghdasaryan noted that she was feeling well and not running a fever. "I feel well," she said. "I had contact [with that person] for six days, yesterday this person tested positive [for the coronavirus]. I haven't been tested yet, but I will take the test today or tomorrow. "
To note, NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan informed Wednesday that one of the employees of the parliament had had contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.