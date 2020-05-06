News
Wednesday
May 06
News
Wednesday
May 06
Health minister: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are hooked up to ventilators
Health minister: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are hooked up to ventilators
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – According to the latest data, 8 of the people in Armenia who are infected with the coronavirus are hooked up to ventilators, 80 are in severe condition, and 30 are in critical condition. Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan told about this to RFE/RL.

According to him, the number of people in critical condition and with pneumonia is growing, and this id natural because percentage-wise, the absolute number is growing, and therefore the percentage in it is also growing.

And when asked whether the current state of emergency—which ends on May 14—may be extended again, Torosyan responded. "It’s not a fact that it’s ending. A few days before [May] 14, a decision will be made whether or not to extend it. The state of emergency regime can be maintained even by easing the restrictions’ regime.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
