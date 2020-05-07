News
Armenia National Security Service chief to step down?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Since Wednesday, the media have been disseminating reports that after Argishti Kyaramyan's appointment as Deputy Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, unrest is brewing at the NSS, and several dozen NSS officials have written letters of resignation.

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, the head of the NSS investigation department and his deputies have already resigned.

According to our information, NSS Director Eduard Martirosyan has also written a letter of resignation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
