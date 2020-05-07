Freedom House new report: Armenia improves democracy score from 2.93 to 3.00

Armenia has improved the democracy score from 2.93 to 3.00 in the Nations in Transit 2020 report of the Freedom House.

Based on the Democracy Score and its scale, Armenia still remains a Semi-Consolidated Authoritarian Regime.

“A motley crew of far-right, violent extremist groups have also been making their voices heard in countries as diverse as the Baltic states, Poland, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Georgia, and Armenia. While the groups and their xenophobic messages are not necessarily new, they have demonstrated a new level of cross-border cooperation and enjoyed increasing support from American and Western European counterparts,” the report said.

“Armenia and Ukraine, with the former earning the largest two-year improvement ever recorded in Nations in Transit. Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will now face the difficult challenge of managing expectations, maintaining trust, and restructuring corrupt systems without contravening democratic norms,” the report added.

Touching upon the environmental issue, the report noted: “In Armenia, local concern over runoff from the planned Amulsar gold mine became a headache for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who inherited the project from the corrupt administration ousted by popular protests in 2018. Activists have blocked the mine’s approach road for months; they say Pashinyan will prove that he’s no different than the leaders he replaced if he greenlights the project.”