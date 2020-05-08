Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia was 48-year-old woman

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on Friday, a total of 3,029 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia, of which 1,218 have been cured, whereas 43 have resulted in death. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health, wrote about this on her Facebook page.
"Regarding the [latest] case of death, we inform that the patient was 48 years old (female) had a pre-existing chronic disease.
1 case of death was registered yesterday when the patient had tested positive for the coronavirus infection, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such death cases is 10," Nikoghosyan added, in particular.