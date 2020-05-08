News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia was 48-year-old woman
Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia was 48-year-old woman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on Friday, a total of 3,029 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia, of which 1,218 have been cured, whereas 43 have resulted in death. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"Regarding the [latest] case of death, we inform that the patient was 48 years old (female) had a pre-existing chronic disease.

1 case of death was registered yesterday when the patient had tested positive for the coronavirus infection, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such death cases is 10," Nikoghosyan added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia defense minister on COVID-19 situation in army: We have both infected, isolated people
But there is a huge decline in isolations and self-isolations…
 Armenia records 145 new COVID-19 cases: Total number reaches 3,029
And 1,758 patients with COVID19 are currently undergoing treatment...
 Ara Vardanyan: Nikol Pashinyan's programs to combat COVID-19 have failed
Leader of the Reformists Party Vahan Babayan said...
 COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group calls on Finance Ministry to present report
The COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group has...
 Trump's personal valet tests positive for COVID-19
A member of the US Navy who serves as one...
 Artsakh Commandant for emergency situation sets restrictions on entry and exit in Shahumyan region
The Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos