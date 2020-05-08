Human rights activist condemns behavior of ruling bloc during today's brawl in parliament

Armenian human rights activist has condemnted behavior of ruling bloc during today's brawl in parliament.
Today's 'boyish showdown' that took place in the National Assembly is proof that there was no value revolution in our country, Human rights activist Zara Hovhannisyan wrote on her Facebook.
The situation in the Armenian parliament heated up during the speech of Edmon Marukyan, chair of the opposition Bright Armenia party, and the fists were raised. The fight occurred between him and My Step ruling bloc MP Sasun Mikaelyan.
Later, the Bright Armenia party left the session in protest. Marukyan noted that both they and the My Step MPs are responsible for the current incident.
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, noted that what happened in parliament is their biggest defeat since the revolution. He noted that all this is connected with the law on the confiscation of illegal property and various criminal cases.
In the meantime, the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has been studying the incident.