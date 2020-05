YEREVAN. – A criminal case has been initiated into soldier Sasun Margaryan sustaining a fatal gunshot wound, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed.

A criminal case was filed on the charges of negligently causing a soldier to commit suicide.

An investigation is underway.

On May 10, Private Sasun Margaryan, a conscript, sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest at the area near the firing position of his military unit.