Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,718 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 180 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Overall, 3,718 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Wednesday morning.
A total of 34,766 tests—1,453 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 2,149 people—an increase by 107 in one day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 1,500 COVID-19 patients—70 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 48 others—an increase by one—have died in Armenia from the disease.
Two more persons who were diagnosed with the coronavirus have died of other illnesses. There are now a total of 21 such cases in the country.