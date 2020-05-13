News
EBRD cuts 2020 GDP forecasts for Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has cut its 2020 economic growth forecasts for Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia as they are hit by the coronavirus crisis, but expects a recovery in the South Caucasus countries next year, Reuters reported

For Armenia, the EBRD forecast the economy would shrink 3.5% in 2020 as a result of the combination of global uncertainty and falling demand due to the coronavirus crisis and volatility in commodity prices, but then expand by 5.5% in 2021.

As forecast earlier, Armenia’s 2020 growth would be 5.0% this year, but the economy would be affected “directly via a decrease in exports, which are dominated by copper and other mining products, and indirectly through economic links with Russia, including a likely downturn in remittances.”

What comes to Georgia and Azerbaijan, according to the report, Georgia’s GDP's growth is expected to fall 5.5% in 2020, before rebounding to around 5.5% in 2021.  

GDP in oil-rich Azerbaijan is expected to fall by 3% in 2020 amid falling external and domestic demand but should grow by 3% next year, the EBRD, which earlier predicted Azerbaijan’s growth at 2.4% in 2020.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
