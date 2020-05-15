News
Armenian judge David Grigoryan charged
Armenian judge David Grigoryan charged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenian judge David Grigoryan has been charged on committing official forgery. 

Based on the sufficient evidence obtained during the preliminary investigation in the criminal case investigated by the Armenian Special Investigation Service, it is substantiated that the judge of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction David Grigoryan, with the assistance of the secretary of the court hearings of the same court, Gor Vardanyan, committed official forgery, Special Investigation Service's press service reported.

As noted in the message, in September 2018, the court has received a protest from a citizen against the decisions of the investigator and prosecutor, while the court case was transferred to Judge David Grigoryan.

The latter, being obligated to begin consideration of the complaint within ten days from the moment of its receipt, with the aid of the court clerk, Gor Vardanyan, drew up a false protocol on holding the court session. 

The case was submitted to the prosecutor for approval and submission to the court.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
