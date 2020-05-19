News
Armenia PM on refuting information and wearing face masks
Armenia PM on refuting information and wearing face masks
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


During a live broadcast on Facebook devoted to a decentralized fight against the coronavirus today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that there are people who say there is no coronavirus, the government and the Prime Minister are doing business by selling face masks and then say they aren’t refuting the information.

“The government has refuted everything, including information about spending money on houses, racketeering, etc. If you want to believe that we’re doing that, go ahead and believe. The people gave me the mandate to be Prime Minister, but do they think that I’m here to racketeer? If yes, then I am racketeering. If not, then how can they even think about that? Our supporters send us letters asking us to refute the information. We’ve been refuting the information for two years, but we’re not going to spend our whole lives refuting,” he said and told citizens not to address the government with absurd questions and ask the government to refute information according to which the government is doing business by selling the face masks. “If the government says citizens have to wear face masks, it means that citizens have to wear them, not that the government has a share in sales of face masks,” he said.
